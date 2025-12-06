Nine months after saying he was done with the Octagon, Jalin Turner has come back in a big way, scoring a first-round finish of Edson Barboza at UFC 323.

Turner and Barboza did plenty of combination trading to start before Turner busted him opponent with an elbow. Turner would quickly drop Barboza and rain down some heavy ground-and-pound.

Barboza made his way back to his feet, but Turner did not let up on the pressure. Another flurry of shots saw Turner draw Barboza again, this time forcing Herb Dean to wave off the action.

Jalin Turner Stops Edson Barboza In One Round At UFC 323

Turner seemingly retired from the UFC following his loss to Ignacio Bahamondies at UFC 313 in March. That marked Turner's fourth loss in five fights.

Barboza has now lost three straight, having also lost to Lerone Murphy and Drakkar Klose on his current skid.