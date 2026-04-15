Mark Hunt Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge in Australia

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt was arrested in northern New South Wales this week and charged with stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical harm, according to reports citing police and court proceedings. The case has drawn attention because Hunt remains one of the best-known heavyweight fighters from Oceania.

According to ESPN, Hunt was initially refused bail ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday. The Times of India, citing court proceedings, reported that bail was later granted under strict conditions. Hunt was ordered to remain at his home in Cobbitty in south-west Sydney and have no contact with the complainant.

Details of the Alleged Incident

Police alleged Hunt threatened a woman known to him during an incident at a residential property while she was helping him with a task. Prosecutors also referenced an alleged message said to contain a threat to the woman's life, though Hunt's legal team denied he sent that message and noted no separate charge had been filed over it. The defence also argued that Hunt's background as a former fighter should not be treated as proof of violent conduct in his private life.

Hunt's next court date is listed as April 30 at Ballina Local Court.

Hunt's Fighting Career and Legal History

Hunt fought in the UFC from 2010 to 2018 over an 18-fight stretch, headlined five UFC events, and challenged Fabricio Werdum for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 180 in November 2014. He also competed in PRIDE FC and K-1 during his combat sports career.

Outside the cage, Hunt spent years in litigation over his UFC 200 loss to Brock Lesnar. In 2017, Hunt sued the UFC, Dana White and Lesnar, alleging fraud, racketeering and related wrongdoing after Lesnar failed drug tests linked to their 2016 bout. The result of that fight was later changed to a no contest after Lesnar's positive tests.