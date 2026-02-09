Mark Smith underwent successful surgery on January 24, 2026, two weeks after tearing his Achilles tendon while refereeing the Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev fight at UFC 324 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The veteran MMA referee was carried backstage after the incident, captured in viral footage from the event. UFC president Dana White confirmed the injury, noting he'd never seen a referee suffer such damage mid-fight. Smith tore his Achilles during the bout, forcing him out of action and highlighting a rare hazard for officials in the promotion.

Smith provided an update on his condition, via MMA Junkie:

I am happy to share that my surgery was successful and completed without complications. I am currently in the recovery phase, resting comfortably under the care of the hospital staff. I appreciate all your love, prayers, and support. I will provide updates on my recovery milestones as they happen.

Smith's Road to Recovery

Smith, a respected figure in UFC officiating, now focuses on rehabilitation. Achilles tendon tears typically sideline athletes and officials for months, with recovery involving immobilization, physical therapy, and gradual return-to-duty protocols.

The injury occurred during the Gautier and Pulyaev fight at UFC 324. Smith collapsed during the action, prompting immediate medical attention and his removal from the cage.

Promotion officials have not announced a timeline for Smith's return, but his experience makes him a key asset for high-stakes cards. The MMA community has rallied behind Smith with support. We wish him a quick and full recovery.