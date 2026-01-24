Arnold Allen and Jean Silva put on a clinic to open up the first UFC main card of 2026, with Silva getting the win at UFC 324.

Allen kept his distance in the opening round, working his striking from the outside and controlling the action, slowly picking things up as the round went on. Silva landed a strong right hand and high kick in the closing seconds of the round, seemingly doing damage. He received a shove from Allen after the horn for his trouble.

Silva scored a takedown on Allen early in the second, landing a strong left hand and high kick as Allen got back to his feet. The two had a back-and-forth exchange, with Silva getting a small cut under one of his eyes. Allen did damage with inside shots, including knees, but the two continued to answer one another.

Allen looked to pressure in round three and utilize grappling control, but Silva out-landed him in terms of significant strikes during the frame and took the decision.

Allen has now lost three of his last four. This was his first fight since defeating Giga Chikadze at UFC 304.