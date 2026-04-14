Matt Brown Doubts Nate Diaz Turned Down More UFC Money

Matt Brown does not believe Nate Diaz's explanation for turning down a UFC fight with Conor McGregor, and he laid out exactly why on The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Diaz recently claimed he rejected a more lucrative offer from the UFC for a McGregor trilogy because he did not want to face the Irishman on what he described as his "last dying f***ing leg" after five years away from competition. Brown is skeptical, arguing that Diaz's career history tells a different story about his decision-making.

"Money talks," Brown said. "He's making more money with this Netflix fight than he would with the UFC. That's why he's not fighting Conor in the UFC. I lean towards believing Dana on this. He got an offer he couldn't refuse."

Brown reinforced the point by noting that Diaz has always prioritized the biggest payday available. "I don't believe it for a second that he's not making more money with this Netflix deal, however that plays out, his bank account ends up with more money from this fight than it does in the UFC or he doesn't take the fight. He's going to pick the highest bidder. I don't think that's unique to him, but I think he understands this is prize fighting. He's fighting for money. He's going to take the highest pay."

Diaz is instead fighting Mike Perry on May 16 on the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Netflix card under Most Valuable Promotions. Perry left the UFC on a 1-4 skid before becoming a star in bare-knuckle fighting.

Brown acknowledged that, on paper, the McGregor fight carries far more cultural weight. "Whereas Conor, dude you already beat him twice, you know what to do. It's a way, way bigger fight. Whether the viewership numbers reflect that or not, the actual fight and the media, the attention, the fight fans that care, even mainstream, Diaz and Conor is probably the biggest fight the UFC could even make right now."

He also suggested the UFC's offer likely came with conditions such as a multi-fight deal, which may have made the single-fight MVP arrangement more attractive to Diaz, regardless of the headline number. The door for a future UFC return remains open, but Brown is firm that money drove the decision.