Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 Set for Sept. 19 on Netflix at Vegas Sphere | MMA News

Boxing February 23, 2026 Feb 23, 2026 Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 Set for Sept. 19 on Netflix at Vegas Sphere By Mike Reichlin Two of the most iconic figures in boxing history are set to collide once more as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will meet in a highly anticipated rematch on Saturday, September 19, in what promises to be one of the most-watched boxing events in history. The bout will take place at the , marking the first-ever professional boxing match held at the landmark entertainment venue. The fight will stream .

Boxing February 23, 2026 Feb 23, 2026 Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 Set for Sept. 19 on Netflix at Vegas Sphere By Mike Reichlin Two of the most iconic figures in boxing history are set to collide once more as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will meet in a highly anticipated rematch on Saturday, September 19, in what promises to be one of the most-watched boxing events in history. The bout will take place at the , marking the first-ever professional boxing match held at the landmark entertainment venue. The fight will stream .

Sphere in Las Vegas

live globally exclusively on Netflix

Loading tweet...

The Hype

Both fighters have made clear the stakes heading into the rematch. In a press release sent in to MMA News, Pacquiao fired the opening salvo, stating:

I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him.

Mayweather, never one to back down, responded in kind:

I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result.

Netflix Fights

The announcement follows Netflix's recent surge into live combat sports. Earlier this month, the streaming giant revealed that Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano — promoted by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) — will headline Netflix's first-ever live MMA event on Saturday, May 16, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 1

The original Mayweather-Pacquiao matchup in May 2015 drew over 4.4 million pay-per-view buys and generated more than $600 million in revenue, cementing its place as one of the highest-grossing combat sports events of all time. Mayweather claimed victory by unanimous decision, with two judges scoring the bout 116–112 and the third scoring it 118–110. The rematch — dubbed #MayPac2 — aims to recapture that historic moment while introducing the spectacle to a new generation of fans through Netflix's expanding live sports platform.

Loading tweet...

The Sphere

The Sphere, known for its immersive audiovisual experience and capacity for over 17,000 attendees, provides an unprecedented setting for the event and is expected to elevate the in-arena experience well beyond anything traditional boxing venues have offered.

Further details regarding undercard bouts and ticket availability are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

#MayPac2 — Saturday, September 19, live globally only on Netflix.

Sphere in Las Vegas

live globally exclusively on Netflix

Loading tweet...

The Hype

Both fighters have made clear the stakes heading into the rematch. In a press release sent in to MMA News, Pacquiao fired the opening salvo, stating:

I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him.

Mayweather, never one to back down, responded in kind:

I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result.

Netflix Fights

The announcement follows Netflix's recent surge into live combat sports. Earlier this month, the streaming giant revealed that Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano — promoted by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) — will headline Netflix's first-ever live MMA event on Saturday, May 16, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 1

The original Mayweather-Pacquiao matchup in May 2015 drew over 4.4 million pay-per-view buys and generated more than $600 million in revenue, cementing its place as one of the highest-grossing combat sports events of all time. Mayweather claimed victory by unanimous decision, with two judges scoring the bout 116–112 and the third scoring it 118–110. The rematch — dubbed #MayPac2 — aims to recapture that historic moment while introducing the spectacle to a new generation of fans through Netflix's expanding live sports platform.

Loading tweet...

The Sphere

The Sphere, known for its immersive audiovisual experience and capacity for over 17,000 attendees, provides an unprecedented setting for the event and is expected to elevate the in-arena experience well beyond anything traditional boxing venues have offered.

Further details regarding undercard bouts and ticket availability are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

#MayPac2 — Saturday, September 19, live globally only on Netflix.

Share This Copy Link X Facebook Reddit

Comments ( 0 )

Share This Copy Link X Facebook Reddit