If you take Conor McGregor's word for it, when he said he'd fight anyone for his UFC return bout, he meant it.

McGregor was one of several UFC fighters watching along and sharing his thoughts on X (fka Twitter) during the UFC Houston card.

During that time, McGregor posted about making his UFC return, something that he has teased on and off again, especially since U.S. President Donald Trump's first announcement about a UFC White House card.

In a now-deleted post, McGregor told the MMA community that his next opponent might be a "no name" -- but he also didn't care.

"It's a no name up next for me possibly, folks," McGregor posted. "And as you know, I don't give a f***. I ACCEPT. Send the contract, lads. CONOR MCGREGOR'S DEAL."

McGregor would later make a post responding to those saying they were tired of McGregor's ego.

"I have no ego whatsoever but sublime confidence earned through decades of hard work!" McGregor posted.

McGregor has been one of the UFC names who have pushed the heaviest to compete on the UFC White House event, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 14.

Still, as of press time, no announcement of any UFC White House fights, let alone a McGregor one, has been announced.

In fact, at the UFC Houston post-fight press conference, when asked about the truth to McGregor's recent posting about being offered a fight, UFC CEO and President Dana White suggested such a claim was not true.

"If it was done and he accepted it, I would announce it," White said.

Michael Chandler had been teasing a long-awaited fight with McGregor would take place at the White House card, but White nixed that idea last month.

A fight between McGregor and Chandler had been awaited since the two coached season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023. The two were booked for the original UFC 303 main event before McGregor withdrew a few weeks before the fight.

McGregor has not been seen in action since his loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout that headlined UFC 264 in July 2021.

White has previously teased that the booking for the White House card is done, with a couple of different main event options.