Dana White Accidentally Leaks Conor-Garry Fight: 'Won't Be in Ireland'

Conor McGregor's next opponent remains uncertain, but UFC CEO Dana White might have dropped a hint, suggesting a possible fight with Ian Machado Garry. Michael Chandler has long been expected to face McGregor, but White's comments add a new twist to the situation.
McGregor has not fought since his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he suffered a broken tibia. Chandler last fought in November 2022, losing to Dustin Poirier. White previously stated that McGregor would not fight in 2024, with a return expected in early 2025.
Dana White on UFC Ireland
In an interview, Dana White responded to a question about the UFC's rumored return to Ireland and whether McGregor and Garry would be fighting there. White said:
Yeah, that's a great question. Definitely not with those fights. But, yes. I mean, I love Ireland, too. So, [I would] love to go back to Dublin, do a show there. And we're definitely taking Zuffa Boxing to Ireland, too. “But the Conor/Garry fight won’t be in Ireland.
The situation remains fluid, with McGregor's return anticipated but the opponent and date still to be determined.
Conor McGregor's next opponent remains uncertain, but UFC CEO Dana White might have dropped a hint, suggesting a possible fight with Ian Machado Garry. Michael Chandler has long been expected to face McGregor, but White's comments add a new twist to the situation.
McGregor has not fought since his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he suffered a broken tibia. Chandler last fought in November 2022, losing to Dustin Poirier. White previously stated that McGregor would not fight in 2024, with a return expected in early 2025.
Dana White on UFC Ireland
In an interview, Dana White responded to a question about the UFC's rumored return to Ireland and whether McGregor and Garry would be fighting there. White said:
Yeah, that's a great question. Definitely not with those fights. But, yes. I mean, I love Ireland, too. So, [I would] love to go back to Dublin, do a show there. And we're definitely taking Zuffa Boxing to Ireland, too. “But the Conor/Garry fight won’t be in Ireland.
The situation remains fluid, with McGregor's return anticipated but the opponent and date still to be determined.