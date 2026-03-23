Dana White Accidentally Leaks Conor-Garry Fight: 'Won't Be in Ireland'

Conor McGregor's next opponent remains uncertain, but UFC CEO Dana White might have dropped a hint, suggesting a possible fight with Ian Machado Garry. Michael Chandler has long been expected to face McGregor, but White's comments add a new twist to the situation.

McGregor has not fought since his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he suffered a broken tibia. Chandler last fought in November 2022, losing to Dustin Poirier. White previously stated that McGregor would not fight in 2024, with a return expected in early 2025.

Dana White on UFC Ireland

In an interview, Dana White responded to a question about the UFC's rumored return to Ireland and whether McGregor and Garry would be fighting there. White said:

Yeah, that's a great question. Definitely not with those fights. But, yes. I mean, I love Ireland, too. So, [I would] love to go back to Dublin, do a show there. And we're definitely taking Zuffa Boxing to Ireland, too. “But the Conor/Garry fight won’t be in Ireland.

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The situation remains fluid, with McGregor's return anticipated but the opponent and date still to be determined.