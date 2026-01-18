Conor McGregor has declared his UFC contract is essentially void following the promotion's massive media rights deal with Paramount, setting the stage for high-stakes negotiations next month.

The former two-division champion made the revelation during a recent live stream, explaining that his existing contract was structured around pay-per-view sales — a model that no longer exists under UFC's new broadcasting agreement.

My contract, essentially, is void right now because there's no more PPV, whereas my contract was based on PPV sales," McGregor stated. "I'm the highest-generating PPV fighter of all time. The PPV system is done, I'm due a new contract.

McGregor confirmed he will enter negotiations with the UFC in February, expressing interest in how talks will unfold given the promotion's dramatically improved financial position.

They've actually got a new deal with Paramount, it's worth $7.7 billion. So the company has 4xed its profit," he added. "We're going into negotiations in February, and I'm very interested to see how it goes.

The 36-year-old Irishman, who holds a 22-6 professional record, hasn't competed since suffering a broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He reportedly has two fights remaining on his current deal.

McGregor has been vocal about returning at UFC White House on June 14, previously telling Sean Hannity the fight is a "done deal, signed, delivered." A potential showdown with Michael Chandler remains the most likely matchup for the historic event.