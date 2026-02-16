Michael Chiesa Announces UFC Seattle Will Be Final Fight | MMA News

UFC | Michael Chiesa Michael Chiesa Announces UFC Seattle Will Be Final Fight February 16, 2026 Feb 16, 2026 • Mike Reichlin Michael Chiesa has announced that his upcoming fight against Carlston Harris at UFC Seattle on March 28, 2026, will be the final bout of his MMA career, ending a 14-year run in the UFC. Chiesa revealed his retirement plans during an appearance on , confirming that the matchup at the Climate Pledge Arena will be his last time competing inside the Octagon.

The welterweight bout serves as a homecoming for "Maverick", who hails from Spokane Valley, Washington, roughly four hours from Seattle. The Washington native will have the opportunity to compete in front of friends, family, and home-state supporters for his final walk to the cage.

14-Year UFC Career

Chiesa earned his UFC contract by winning The Ultimate Fighter: Live tournament in 2012, defeating Al Iaquinta in the finale. He compiled a 19-7 professional record with the majority of those bouts coming inside the Octagon.

Known for his grappling-heavy style and back-taking ability, "Maverick" earned double-digit submission victories throughout his career. The 38-year-old picked up notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Carlos Condit, and Diego Sanchez while competing at lightweight and welterweight.

After moving to 170 pounds, Chiesa enjoyed a strong surge with back-to-back wins over Condit and Sanchez. Most recently, he snapped a lengthy skid by defeating Court McGee at UFC Atlanta in June 2025.

What's Next For Michael Chiesa?

Chiesa has already built a decent presence as an analyst and commentator on various MMA broadcasts, positioning him for a seamless transition once he retires. Given his experience and comfort on the microphone, the welterweight veteran expected to remain a visible figure in the UFC and wider MMA landscape.

Harris enters the bout looking to halt his own struggles after dropping back-to-back fights, making this a pivotal matchup for both welterweights at UFC Seattle.

