Michael Chiesa Ends Career With Quick Submission Win

The professional MMA career of Michael Chiesa ended in front of family and friends in Seattle, needing just over a minute to score a submission win and end his career victoriously.

Price attempted to get the upper hand early, scoring a takedown on Chiesa in the opening minute. Chiesa, however, managed to reverse things and got to Price's back quickly.

After a little struggle, Chiesa locked up a rear-naked choke and scored the tap in just 62 seconds.

Michael Chiesa Retires After Submitting Niko Price In Hometown At UFC Seattle

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Chiesa has stepped in the Octagon from time to time while being a color commentator and studio analyst for UFC broadcasts. He ends his career on a four-fight win streak.