BKFC "King of Violence" champion Mike Perry is dropping hints about a blockbuster opponent for his next fight, and by his telling, it could be the biggest bout in bare-knuckle boxing history.

Feldman Set the Stage With a Cryptic Tease

BKFC president David Feldman lit the fuse earlier this week when he told MMA Fighting that Perry's next fight would be against a name that would shock fans.

It will be the biggest name that he ever fought times five. Huge name. It's going to be unbelievable," Feldman said. "Everybody's going to be a little surprised by it. But it's a big name and it's going to be a big event down here.

Feldman indicated the fight is being targeted for May in the Orlando area, giving Perry a homecoming event in his native Florida. Perry has not competed since his stoppage win over Jeremy Stephens in the main event of BKFC 82 last October.

Perry Confirms: "He's Definitely a Legend"

When asked to provide context on Feldman's tease, Perry kept his cards close but confirmed the hype is warranted.

I am excited and I hope it does come together, it would be an honor," Perry told MMA Fighting. "The athlete is definitely a dangerous one and I'm going to do whatever I have to do to be my best self in the ring and give the people the bloodiest, most violent mess that I can cause.

Perry agreed with Feldman's "times five" claim about the opponent's stature:

Yeah, I think so. He's definitely a legend. He's done some legendary sh*t, and we're gonna probably get mean.

Who Could the Mystery Opponent Be?

Perry's BKFC resume already includes wins over former UFC and Bellator veterans Michael Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves. For an opponent to be "five times bigger" than those names, the speculation points toward a major crossover star.

The Orlando setting and Perry's description of the opponent as a "legend" and "dangerous athlete" have fans guessing, but neither party is ready to reveal more just yet.

Perry's BKFC Reign Continues

Since leaving the UFC, the 34-year-old has become the face of BKFC and arguably the biggest draw in bare-knuckle boxing. A hometown fight in Orlando in May would mark Perry's return to competing in Florida for the first time since his early MMA career, adding another layer of intrigue to an already buzzy announcement.

Stay tuned for the official reveal, which Feldman suggested could come "soon."