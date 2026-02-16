The highly anticipated exhibition fight between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather has reportedly locked in a date and location. According to sources who spoke with renowned boxing insider Mike Coppinger, the bout is tentatively scheduled for April 25, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Fight Details

The exhibition match will mark the first time these two all-time greats have faced each other in the ring. Event organizers CSI Sports/Fight Sports first announced the bout in September 2025, with an initial target of spring 2026. After months of speculation about the venue, it now appears the Democratic Republic of Congo has been selected to host what Tyson has called "one of the biggest events in the history of sports".​

Historic African Venue

Neither Tyson nor Mayweather has previously boxed in Africa, making this a historic occasion for both fighters. The location carries significant symbolism, as it's where Muhammad Ali—one of Tyson's heroes—delivered his legendary upset victory over George Foreman in the iconic "Rumble in the Jungle" in 1974. Tyson first confirmed the African location during an "Experience with Mike Tyson" event in December 2025, stating the fight would "break all the records".

Recent Confirmation

After a period of minimal updates that left fans questioning whether the matchup would materialize, Tyson reaffirmed the fight's status in an interview with TMZ Sports earlier this week, confirming the bout remains on track. Tyson, 59, last fought in November 2024 against Jake Paul, while Mayweather, 49, last competed in an exhibition rematch with John Gotti III in June 2024.