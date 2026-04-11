Mitch McKee Uses Wrestling To Take Decision Over Sergio Pettis

In just one fight with the PFL, Mitch McKee has established himself as someone to watch out for at bantamweight, defeating Sergio Pettis in the main event of PFL Chicago.

McKee's wrestling proved to be the distance from the start, taking Pettis down quickly and overwhelming him with grappling control and ground-and-pound. McKee continued this strategy in the second round, and while Pettis looked for multiple submissions, McKee was able to easily shake those off.

Pettis, needing a finish, looked to pick up his striking in the final round. He, however, had no answer for McKee's takedowns, as McKee went on to score 29-28 totals on all three scorecards.

Mitch McKee defeats Sergio Pettis In PFL Chicago Main Event

McKee made his PFL debut tonight, spending most of his career with the LFA. He last fought at LFA 217 in September, defeating Pedro Nobre.