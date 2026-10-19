MMA Events This Week: UFC 333 Volkanovski vs. Evloev, Yan vs. Dvalishvili And LFA 244

MMA events this week are headlined by UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, where Alexander Volkanovski defends the featherweight title against Movsar Evloev and Petr Yan faces Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. Friday brings LFA 244 at Foxwoods, Island Fights 100 in Pensacola and BKFC Fight Night in Clearwater, and Armored MMA runs Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Ticketmaster lists buy links for the three regional MMA shows with listings.

Friday: LFA 244, Island Fights 100 and BKFC Clearwater

LFA 244 is at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut on Friday, October 23. Jake Woodley meets Zayne Havener for the LFA middleweight title, and the card airs on Vice TV in the United States. Get LFA 244 tickets for Mashantucket.

Island Fights 100 is at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida on Friday. Get Island Fights 100 tickets for Pensacola.

BKFC Fight Night Clearwater is at the OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida on Friday, headlined by Ryan Reber vs. Justin Street.

Saturday: UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi and Armored MMA

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev takes place Saturday, October 24 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Early prelims start at 10 a.m. ET, prelims at noon ET and the main card at 2 p.m. ET, with every section streaming on Paramount+. The main card also has Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov, Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev and Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita, and the prelims include Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev. Our coverage includes Evloev’s plan for Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo on Dvalishvili vs. Yan.

Armored MMA is at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio on Saturday. Get Armored MMA tickets for Canton.

Just outside this window, Canelo Alvarez’s October 31 fight in Riyadh is drawing scrutiny, as covered in Canelo told to call off the Saudi fight, and Real American Freestyle returns December 19 at Nassau Coliseum, per our RAF report.

Looking for last week’s schedule? See the MMA events for the week of October 12.