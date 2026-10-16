Movsar Evloev Ditches Knockout Ambition To Prove Alexander Volkanovski Is ‘Not Special’ At UFC 333

Movsar Evloev is ready to take Alexander Volkanovski into deep waters, and the undefeated contender believes the reigning champion could be underestimating his ability to prevail over five rounds.

Evloev will challenge the two-time featherweight champion in the main event of UFC 333 on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

With both fighters entering the contest on impressive runs, the matchup is considered a toss-up by oddsmakers, setting the stage for a potentially competitive championship battle.

“The Great” has suggested that his experience and ability to find another gear late in fights could give him the advantage. However, Evloev sees that confidence as an opportunity to make a statement against one of the division’s most accomplished champions.

Movsar Evloev Wants To Prove Alexander Volkanovski Is Not Untouchable

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Evloev revealed that he initially hoped to finish Volkanovski. The champion’s comments about his late-fight advantage, however, have given the challenger another reason to pursue a different kind of victory.

I was looking for a finish (against Volkanovski), but when I hear that kind of stuff, I don’t want a finish,” Evloev said. “I want to prove that he’s not special. I can beat him over five rounds. Yeah, he’s confident. I like that confidence. But me too. Only the fight will show whose confidence works better.

The undefeated Russian also pointed to his perfect record inside the Octagon as evidence that his success over the judges’ scorecards is no coincidence.

All my 10 fights (in the UFC) by decision, so it wasn’t luck, right?” he added.

Every one of Evloev’s 10 UFC victories has come by decision, including his majority-decision win over Lerone Murphy in March. That five-round contest was his first fight in 15 months and secured his long-awaited opportunity to compete for championship gold.

Evloev enters his first UFC title fight with a 20-0 professional record. His resume includes victories over Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen, and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, establishing him as one of the featherweight division’s most consistent contenders.