A shocking ear-biting incident at a regional MMA event in the Czech Republic has drawn comparisons to Mike Tyson’s infamous 1997 attack on Evander Holyfield, but the aftermath turned even uglier when furious fans physically assaulted the offending fighter.

The disturbing scene unfolded Saturday night at Clash MMA 15 inside the Winning Group Arena in Brno, Czech Republic, where Pavol Vaško bit opponent Václav Mikulášek’s ear during their main event bout.

Loading tweet...

Video footage circulating online shows Vaško clamping down on Mikulášek’s ear while defending a takedown attempt, causing severe bleeding that briefly halted the action. Despite the foul, Vaško went on to win the fight, but his celebration was short-lived.

As Vaško made his way up the exit ramp following his victory, enraged fans stormed the area and launched a violent attack. Spectators pelted the fighter with punches, drinks, and chairs, while a female fighter delivered a kick to his midsection amid the chaos.

While ear bites remain exceptionally rare in professional combat sports and typically result in immediate disqualification, no formal sanctions against Vaško have been reported. Mikulášek later shared images on social media showing his stitched ear as he recovers from the injury.