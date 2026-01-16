You won't be seeing Mohammed Usman putting on the gloves for a while -- if ever again.

The brother of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has accepted a two-year, six-month suspension as a result of violating the UFC's anti-doping policy.

Usman's failed test stems back to October, when he was pulled from his scheduled UFC Rio matchup against Valter Walker for elevated testosterone levels.

Usman's suspension began retroactively on October 9, the day he was informed of the violation.

Mohammed Usman Suspended For 2.5 Years For October 2025 Failed Drug Test

"While Usman ultimately took responsibility for the above details, he did not do so in a timely fashion and not until CSAD confronted him with evidence they had independently collected during a detailed investigation of his use of these multiple prohibited substances as well as his attempt to deceive CSAD with a false explanation," the UFC said in a statement.

"Under the UFC ADP [Anti-Doping Program], if a UFC athlete uses multiple substances like Usman did and engages in deceptive or obstructive conduct to avoid the adjudication of an Anti-Doping Policy Violation like he did, then aggravating circumstances are determined to exist. While aggravating circumstances can double a standard suspension, because Usman ultimately admitted to the prohibited behavior, CSAD determined that a six-month addition to the standard 2-year suspension for using these substances was appropriate for these aggravating factors."

Usman's suspension will end on April 9, 2028. He will be 39 years old by that point.

"The Motor" is 11-4 in MMA and last fought in June, defeating Hamdy Abdelwahab at UFC Baku. He is 4-2 in the UFC and won the heavyweight tournament of The Ultimate Fighter season 30.

Prior to the UFC, Usman competed in Titan FC and had one bout with the PFL.