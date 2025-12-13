Steven Asplund certainly had a memorable UFC debut at UFC Vegas 112, putting away Sean Sharaf in a wild brawl of a heavyweight encounter during the preliminary card.

Sharaf got aggressive out of the gate, looking to establish control. But Asplund was ready, landing counterpunches that seemed to get Sharaf's attention. The two continuously traded flurries mere seconds into the fight. The pacing slowed but the power remained, particularly with Asplund, who managed to use his punching and a knee to bust Sharaf open on his face.

Asplund looked to finished Sharaf near the fence before the end of the first. Sharaf survived and tried to pressure Asplund with hooks early in the second. But Asplund continued to land at will, backing Sharaf up and worsening the cut.

Following a brief pause due to a low blow, Asplund continue to pour on the onslaught until the referee waved it off.

This marked Asplund's UFC debut following his performance on Dana White's Contender Series earlier this year. He earned a contract on that show in September after knocking out Anthony Guarascio in 16 seconds.

Sharaf, the former LXF heavyweight champion, is now 0-2 in the UFC. He last fought in October 2024, getting knocked out by Junior Tafa.