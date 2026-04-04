"Murder" - Alice Pereira Lands Brutal Knee KO Of Hailey Cowan

Alice Pereira is not related to Alex Pereira, but the knockout she delivered to Hailey Cowan during the UFC Vegas 115 prelims will have people continuously making comparisons.

Pereira's power was on display from the opening minute of the fight, as she poured on shots on Cowan. Cowan was cut around her face and bruised in the opening round, as Pereira easily shoved off her grappling attempts and landed strikes aplenty.

Cowan got the fight to the ground in the second with a slam, but she didn't do much with ground control as Pereira worked her way back to her feet.

Then, in the last minute of round two, Pereira landed a vicious knee that put Cowan's lights out, sealing the victory for "Golden Girl."

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Alice Pereira Lands Brutal Knee For KO Of Hailey Cowan At UFC Vegas 115

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Pereira rebounds in this fight after losing her UFC debut to Montse Rendon in September.

Cowan is now 0-3 since earning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2022.