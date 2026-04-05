MVPW 01 Results: Dubois vs. Harper Live From London

MVPW 01 results are coming in live from Olympia London in London, as the new women's boxing promotion from Jake Paul and MVP Promotions features four championship matchups.

The main event will be a lightweight title unification match featuring WBC champion Caroline Dubois and WBO champion Terri Harper.

The co-main event will be an undisputed title fight in the women's junior featherweight division. Unbeaten Ellie Scotney, who holds the WBC, IBF, and WBO titles, will face off with WBA champion Mayelli Flores.

A new WBO junior middleweight champion will also be crowned on this night when Chantelle Cameron and Michaela Kotaskova face off.

Also featured will be Irma Garcia, as she defends the IBF super flyweight championship against Emma Dolan.

How to Watch MVPW 01

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Venue: Olympia London, London, England

Olympia London, London, England Streaming: ESPN+ (Exclusive)

ESPN+ (Exclusive) Start Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

MVPW 01 Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 12 PM ET)

(DARK MATCH) Junior Welterweight – Arjon Basi (2-0) vs. Jake Price (3-10-1)

Result: Arjon Basi def. Jake Price via KO (Rd. 2)

(DARK MATCH) Junior Featherweight – Harvey Smith (6-1) vs. Juan Alberto Batista (1-23)

Result: Harvey Smith def. Juan Alberto Batista via unanimous decision

(DARK MATCH) Lightweight – Gemma Paige Richardson (2-0) vs. Johana Rajmont (6-7-1)

Result: Gemma Paige Richardson def. Johana Rajmont via unanimous decision

Junior Lightweight – Elizabeth Oshoba (9-0) vs. Chelsea Arnell (5-2-1)

Result: Elizabeth Oshoba def. Chelsea Arnell via TKO (Rd. 3, 0:42)

Bantamweight – Chloe Watson (9-2) vs. Teresa Makinen (5-0)

Result: Teresa Makinen def. Chloe Watson via decision (77-75)

Bantamweight – Shannon Courtenay (10-3) vs. Sasha Booker (3-1)

Result: Shannon Courtenay def. Sasha Booker via TKO (Rd. 3, 1:57)

IBF Super Flyweight Championship – Irma Garcia (25-5-1) vs. Emma Dolan (8-0)

Result: Irma Garcia def. Emma Dolan via TKO (Rd. 3, 1:23)

WBO Junior Middleweight Championship – Chantelle Cameron (21-1) vs Michaela Kotaskova (11-0-2)

Result: Chantelle Cameron def. Michaela Kotaskova via unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91 x2)

Undisputed Junior Featherweight Championship – Ellie Scotney (11-0) vs. Mayelli Flores (13-1-1)

Result: Ellie Scotney def. Mayelli Flores via unanimous decision (96-94, 100-90 x2)

WBC and WBO Lightweight Championships – Caroline Dubois (12-0-1) vs. Terri Harper (16-2-2)

Result: Caroline Dubois def. Terri Harper via unanimous decision (98-91 x2, 97-92)