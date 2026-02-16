Nate Diaz has made his intentions clear: he wants back in "real action" and has his sights set on three potential opponents for the historic UFC White House event scheduled for June 14, 2026. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the 40-year-old Stockton native didn't hold back when discussing his return plans.

I'm ready to get back in real action. I want to fight either McGregor, maybe Dustin Poirier if he stops being such a p*ssy, and maybe Mike Perry." The callout comes as UFC President Dana White finalizes the fight card for the unprecedented White House event, which will take place on the South Lawn and coincide with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and America's 250th anniversary celebrations. Dana White confirmed this week that the six-to-seven fight card is already built and will meet with President Trump this week to finalize production plans.

YouTube video player

Diaz Praises Jake Paul, Confirms White House Interest

Diaz also commented on Jake Paul's recent performance against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, praising Paul for taking on the toughest challenge of his career.

"He's doing a great job," Diaz said of Paul, who lost via sixth-round knockout on December 19, 2025, suffering a double broken jaw in the process. Diaz previously defeated Paul by majority decision in their July 2023 boxing match.

When asked about the UFC White House event, Diaz expressed clear enthusiasm for the opportunity.

Yeah, that'd be dope, to. America gang, baby. You already know what's popping.

The fighter emphasized his desire for a legitimate MMA contest rather than another exhibition bout, stating he wants a "real fight" for the "right price."

Three Names, One Stage

The most obvious matchup is the long-awaited trilogy with Conor McGregor. The two legends split their 2016 encounters, with Diaz submitting McGregor at UFC 196 before losing the rematch at UFC 202. McGregor has confirmed his participation in the White House event and hasn't fought since breaking his leg against Poirier in July 2021.

Diaz's callout of Dustin Poirier escalates a feud that dates back years. Poirier retired in July 2025 after losing to Max Holloway at UFC 318, but still has multiple fights remaining on his UFC contract. The former interim lightweight champion has struggled with retirement and recently teased a comeback, specifically mentioning Diaz as a potential opponent for Zuffa Boxing.

The wild card is "Platinum" Mike Perry, now a free agent after starring in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Diaz's emphasis on wanting a "real fight" for the "right price" suggests he's prioritizing a UFC return over other formats.