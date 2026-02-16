Nate Diaz believes Max Holloway (27-8) will successfully defend his BMF title against Charles Oliveira (36-11) at UFC 326, setting up a potential return to the promotion in June.

Holloway is set to put his BMF title on the line against Oliveira on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the main event of UFC 326, where he aims to be the first fighter to successfully defend the ceremonial UFC belt.

Nate Diaz Claims He’ll "Slap" Max Holloway on UFC White House Card

Nate Diaz last fought in the UFC in 2022, choking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Since then, he has fought Jake Paul and rematched with Jorge Masvidal in the boxing ring.

Despite his success outside the UFC, Diaz has expressed interest in returning at the UFC White House event this June. He also claimed he started a whole division with his initial BMF title fight in 2019.

Regarding the Holloway vs. Oliveira rematch, Diaz is predicting a Holloway victory.

I like Max (in that fight),” Diaz told ClockedNload. "Yeah [I like Max in that fight]. I’ll slap the sh*t out of him, though. That was rude what I just said, but I’ll f*ck him up. Yeah, the White House [event] would be perfect.

Dana White Left The Door Open For Nate Diaz's UFC Return

Throughout his UFC career, Nate Diaz and Dana White didn't always see eye to eye, with the UFC CEO often joking about the difficulty of dealing with the Diaz brothers.

However, White indicated that the door is open for Diaz to return to the promotion.