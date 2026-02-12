Nate Diaz is teasing a return to MMA, setting his sights on the 'BMF' title. Diaz posted on X on Wednesday asserting his claim as the originator of the 'BMF' title and his intention to win it.

Let’s not act like I didn’t start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they’re it. I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights. I got unfinished business and I plan on going and taking what’s mine ASAP. First to ever start a division and the dopest one at that.” Diaz previously lost to Jorge Masvidal for the inaugural 'BMF' title at UFC 244.

As a free agent, Diaz has been inactive in MMA since approximately 2023, but is interested in a UFC return including the White House event in 2026.

Diaz last fought in the UFC nearly three years ago. He has expressed interest in returning to MMA, boxing, and jiu-jitsu to stay active, and confirmed his interest in fighting at the UFC White House event in 2026. Diaz has also targeted Paddy Pimblett as a potential opponent for 2026. His last pro fight was in 2004, winning a majority decision in boxing.