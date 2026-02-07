Usman Nurmagomedov made a statement that he is the man to beat at lightweight in PFL, defeating Alfie Davis to remain PFL lightweight champion in the main event of PFL Dubai.

After some feeling out, Nurmagomedov took control of the opening round comfortably, at one point looking for a choke in on Davis. Davis picked up his pace a little in the second round, landing his karate attacks on Nurmagomedov. The defending champion, however, showed off his ability to slip punches and pressed forward on Davis.

Nurmagomedov level changed and scored a takedown early in the third. Nurmagomedov controlled the action on the ground in Davis' guard for three minutes before Davis got back to his feet.

Despite Davis' efforts, Nurmagomedov continued with forward pressure, answering Davis' offense and landing another takedown. That led to Nurmagomedov locking up an arm-triangle choke from the back, putting Davis to sleep to retain the gold.

Usman Nurmagomedov Retains Lightweight Title Over Alfie Davis At PFL Dubai

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Nurmagomedov officially became PFL lightweight champion with his win over Paul Hughes in their October 2025 rematch. Prior to this, Nurmagomedov was Bellator lightweight champion, defeating Patricky Pitbull for the title before retaining it against Benson Henderson, Brent Primus, Alexander Shabliy, and Hughes.

Davis earned tonight's title shot by winning the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament, defeating Clay Collard, Primus, and Gadzhi Rabadanov to do so.