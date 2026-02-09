Nieky Holzken announced his retirement from professional kickboxing and boxing on Monday via Instagram, ending one of combat sports' most accomplished careers. The Dutch striker, who amassed over 150 fights and captured 7 world titles in kickboxing, revealed the decision came after extensive reflection on his future in the sport.

"After a lot of reflection, I've made one of the hardest decisions of my life. I am stepping away from my active career," Holzken posted on social media.