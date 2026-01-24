Natalia Silva now finds herself closer to challenging for the UFC women's flyweight championship after her win over Rose Namajunas at UFC 324; however, it was a win that was heavily disputed.

The opening round appeared to be a quiet, tough to score one, with plenty of feints. Silva tried to get things going with her punches, but Namajunas' footwork made it difficult for her to land anything major.

Namajunas furthered the distance in the second round, which included landing a takedown and controlling the action completely on the ground. Silva turned up the heat in round three and completely out-struck Namajunas, controlling the action in the most clear round of the bout.

Silva took 29-28 scores on all three judges' cards.

Natalia Silva Scores Controversial Decision Win Over Rose Namajunas At UFC 324

Silva is now 8-0 in the UFC, having not lost in MMA since losing to Marina Rodriguez in 2017. Silva came into this bout off a win over former champion Alexa Grasso at UFC 315.