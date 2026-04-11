"No Contest" - Dominick Reyes Beats Johnny Walker In Snoozefest

A fight at UFC 327 that no one expected to go the distance and could have fallen either way ended up being close...but not in the good way.

Boos rained down from the crowd as Dominick Reyes got his hand raised, defeating Johnny Walker via split decision at UFC 327.

Walker got off to a good start in the opening round, focusing on the leg kicks, while Reyes stayed patient, looking to use his range and timing to land strong shots from distance.

Reyes finally got to pressuring Walker in the second round, picking up his punching volume and adding in kicks to the body. Unfortunately, neither fighter seemed to show urgency in the third as they traded weak shots.

All three judges scored the fight 29-28, with two giving it to Reyes for the win.

Dominick Reyes Gets Split Decision Over Johnny Walker At UFC 327

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Reyes has now won four of his last five fights. He entered tonight off a knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC Perth last September.

Walker is now winless in four of his last five fights. He came into this bout off a second-round finish of Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai last August.