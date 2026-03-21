"No Idea How To Score Fights" - Movsar Evloev Wins Eliminator

It appears Movsar Evloev will be next in line for Alexander Volkanovski and the UFC featherweight championship, as he defeated Lerone Murphy in a battle of undefeated contenders that headlined UFC London.

In what was a bit of a surprise, Evloev did not go for any takedowns in the first 10 minutes of the fight. Instead, the two fighters, after some feeling out, both used their striking to try and get the upper hand.

Evloev seemed to hold his own landing on the body during the first round. It appeared Murphy's striking skillset was stronger, and he was landing the better attacks in round two.

Evloev finally landed a takedown in the third round. Murphy, however, got up quickly, and his movement appeared to give Evloev some struggle. But Evloev found success with his striking, including some solid pressure near the fence, landing on the body again.

Despite gaining some momentum, Evloev landed a pair of low blows on Murphy and was deducted one point. He then went back to his bread and butter during the fourth round, landing a pair of takedowns. Evloev then controlled the fifth round.

In spite of the point deduction, Evloev managed to edge Murphy out in a majority decision.

Movsar Evloev Narrowly Wins Title Eliminator Against Lerone Murphy In UFC London Main Event

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Evloev now improves to 20-0 in his MMA career. This marked Evloev's first fight since defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 in December 2024.

This marked Murphy's first loss in professional MMA. He entered this fight off a highlight knockout of Aaron Pico at UFC 319 -- one of 2025's top knockouts in the sport.