After already owning gold at light heavyweight, Vadim Nemkov now has a championship in a second weight class, defeating Renan Ferreira in the main event of PFL Lyon to become PFL heavyweight world champion.

After a little patience from both men, Nemkov was able to score a takedown. After landing a series of shots, Nemkov got into mount and began to try and find an arm-triangle choke. Ferreira looked to defend, trying to land from the bottom and find his own submission, going on to get into top position.

It was a fleeting moment, however, as Nemkov got back on top and worked his way back into securing an arm-triangle, getting the submission win and the world title.

Vadim Nemkov Becomes Heavyweight Champion By Submitting Renan Ferreira At PFL Lyon

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Nemkov went 3-0 in PFL in 2025, coming over following the promotion's 2023 purchase of Bellator. Nemkov scored finishes of Bruno Cappelozza and Tim Johnson.

This was Ferreira's first fight since getting stopped by Francis Ngannou at PFL Battle of the Giants in October 2024.