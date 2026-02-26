Nora Cornolle has revealed the extent of the injury she suffered during last weekend's UFC Houston event, disclosing via Instagram that she broke her collarbone during her bantamweight bout against Joselyne Edwards.

The French fighter shared the update with fans on social media, confirming she has already undergone surgery to address the injury and is currently on the road to recovery.

Edwards defeated Cornolle via rear-naked choke submission in the second round at UFC Houston, with the finish coming after a slam that left Cornolle visibly hurt. It's now clear Cornolle was dealing with a significant injury in the aftermath of that sequence.

There is no timetable yet for Cornolle's return to competition. A broken collarbone typically requires several months of recovery before a fighter can return to full training.