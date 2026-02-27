In one of the most jaw-dropping crossover matchups in combat sports history, unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC Heavyweight title against kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven on May 23, 2026, at the iconic Pyramids of Giza in Egypt in a bout officially dubbed "Glory in Giza." The fight will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN.

The Boxing Champion

Usyk, 39, enters the bout with a flawless 24-0 (15 KOs) professional boxing record. The Ukrainian southpaw is a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, currently holding the WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, and is ranked No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world by The Ring magazine. His last outing was a dominant fifth-round KO of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in July 2025, cementing his status as the first two-time undisputed heavyweight king of the four-belt era.

The Kickboxing King

Verhoeven, 36, is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight kickboxers of all time. The Dutch standout held the GLORY Heavyweight Championship for a staggering 4,220 days — over 11 years — making a record 13 consecutive title defenses. His kickboxing record stands at 66-10 (21 KOs), and this will be just his second professional boxing bout, having last boxed in 2014, when he won by second-round KO.

Verhoeven spoke to his own motivation for the fight: "Usyk is the undisputed in boxing. That's the kind of challenge that motivated me. Undisputed versus undisputed."

The Backdrop

The bout marks the first world heavyweight title fight to be held in Egypt and will take place against the breathtaking backdrop of the ancient Pyramids of Giza. Usyk had been linked to a voluntary title defense against Deontay Wilder, but the American was instead paired with Derek Chisora, paving the way for this unprecedented crossover showdown.

This fight is being closely watched across both the boxing and kickboxing worlds, as it pits two undefeated all-time greats in their respective disciplines on a global stage unlike any other.

Usyk vs. Verhoeven — "Glory in Giza" | May 23, 2026 | Pyramids of Giza, Egypt | Live on DAZN