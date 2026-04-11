Omar El Dafrawy Quickly Starches James Vake At PFL Chicago

Omar El Dafrawy rebounded from his first PFL defeat in a big way, scoring a quick, first-round knockout of James Vake during the UFC Chicago preliminary card.

El Dafrawy had the reach advantage in this one, and he used that well by connecting with several kicks to start things off. Vake got working with his hands early, but El Dafrawy's reach and offense kept him at bay.

Then, El Dafrawy landed a left hand that put Vake down to the mat immediately, leaving him unable to defend himself and continue. The fight ended in just 1:12.

Omar El Dafrawy KOs James Vake At PFL Chicago

Loading tweet...

El Dafrawy, a veteran of Brave CF and UAE Warriors, was the original PFL MENA welterweight champion in 2024. He won that tournament by going through Anthony Zeidan, Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi, and Mohammad Alaqraa. In 2025, El Dafrawy submitted Daniele Miceli but dropped a decision to Florim Zendeli.