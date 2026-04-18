"One of the Good Guys" - Burns Retires After Loss To Malott

Mike Malott will be the new name in the welterweight division's contender rankings -- while one fighter simultaneously lays down his gloves.

Malott got the Canadian crowd at UFC Winnipeg off their seats with a finish of former title challenger Gilbert Burns in the main event. Burns retired following the fight.

Both fighters looked to get their striking going during the opening frame. Burns landed a strong right early, but Malott appeared to get more effective strikes off during the round.

Malott got Burns in some trouble during round two, busting him up with a pair of right hands. Malott also consistently defended Burns' takedown efforts, stuffing seven takedowns in the first half of the fight's allotted time.

Malott didn't need all 25 minutes, however. He dropped Burns in the third with a combination. Burns tried to get back up but was on wobbly legs. Malott floored him with another right hand, and follow-up shots ended things quickly.

Mike Malott Stops Retiring Gilbert Burns In UFC Winnipeg Main Event

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Malott has now won four straight and is 7-1 in the UFC. He entered this fight off a win over Kevin Holland at UFC Vancouver.

Burns ends his career with five losses in a row. He was 3-7 in the UFC since unsuccessfully challenging Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title in 2021.

Burns is a former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and a bronze medalist in the 2015 ADCC World Championship.