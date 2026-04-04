"One-Way Traffic" - Renato Moicano Batters Chris Duncan

Facing a short-notice teammate in Chris Duncan, Renato Moicano still wanted to make a statement. He did just that with a second-round finish of Duncan in the main event of UFC Vegas 115.

After a bit of feeling out, the two did plenty of battling by the fence in a grappling control battle. The first round, however, saw plenty of trading from the two, with Moicano finding better success by working the jab.

Moicano, however, turned things up by cracking Duncan in the second, knocking Duncan down and busting the Scottish fighter open. Moicano threatened a choke, and when he couldn't get it, he laid in some nasty ground-and-pound on Duncan.

Moicano finally locked the choke in late in the round, getting a quick tap from Duncan for the win.

Renato Moicano Submits Chris Duncan In UFC Vegas 115 Main Event

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Moicano rebounds after a pair of losses in 2025, losing a short-notice lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 and dropping a decision to Beneil Dariush at UFC 317.

Duncan sees a four-fight win streak snapped tonight. He entered this fight off a finish of Terrance McKinney at UFC 323.