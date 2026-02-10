UFC President Dana White has officially announced that IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will face Brandon Glanton in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 04 on March 8 at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, with the inaugural Zuffa Boxing World Cruiserweight Championship on the line.

The historic bout crown the promotion's first-ever world champion.

Opetaia enters as the consensus top cruiserweight in the world and brings a recent knockout streak into the matchup, while Glanton arrives as a heavy-handed underdog who has proven competitive against elite-level opposition despite falling short in previous high-stakes fights.

The Ring-rated Opetaia has established himself as the division's premier talent, while Glanton represents a dangerous challenge with the power to change the fight with a single punch.

Zuffa Boxing 04 takes place on March 8, 2026, at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.