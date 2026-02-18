Boxing Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao is making a return to the ring to face former WBO super lightweight champion Ruslan Provodnikov in a 10-round welterweight exhibition bout. The fight is scheduled for April 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Pacquiao's professional record stands at 62-9-2.

Pacquiao Returns to Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao had this to say about his return to boxing in Las Vegas

'I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight. The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me.' He added, 'Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight — and I’m ready.'

Ruslan Provodnikov's professional record is 25-5 with 18 KOs. He last fought in 2016 before transitioning into politics. The fight rules regarding knockdowns and stoppages have yet to be released.

Pacquiao's most recent fight was a majority draw against Mario Barrios on July 19, 2025. You can watch that full fight here: