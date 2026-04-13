Paddy Pimblett Rips Mateusz Gamrot After UFC 327 Win

Paddy Pimblett had plenty to say about Mateusz Gamrot after watching UFC 327, and none of it was kind.

The ranked lightweight contender posted a YouTube reaction video in which he criticized Gamrot's marketability, questioned his placement on the card, and offered unsolicited advice on how the Polish fighter should approach his next move. Pimblett was surprised that a top-ten fighter was competing on the prelims.

"I didn't know Gamrot was fighting," Pimblett said. "No one gives a f--- about him, it's mad. He's ranked number 8, and he's fighting on the prelims."

He went further, attributing the lack of interest to Gamrot's style inside the cage. "It just genuinely shows nobody cares about him. Gamrot is boring," Pimblett said following Gamrot's third-round submission victory over Esteban Ribovics.

Despite the criticism, Pimblett shifted into strategist mode and laid out what he believes would be Gamrot's fastest path to title contention. He pointed to Arman Tsarukyan, currently ranked number one in the division, as the obvious call-out given that Gamrot already holds a win over the Armenian.

"If I'm Gamrot, I'm calling Arman out because he's beat him," Pimblett said. "'Come on, Arman, do you wanna get that one back? Fight me!' You can go straight to number one contender, basically." He also mentioned Dan Hooker as another viable option.

Pimblett himself has been out of action since suffering his first UFC loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in January. Reports indicate he and Dana White have agreed on a return date at UFC London, with plans for him to face a top contender at UFC 329 in Las Vegas on July 11.