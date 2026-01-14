Paddy Pimblett is confident he will stop Justin Gaethje inside three rounds when the two meet for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 on January 24.

Speaking with TNT Sports ahead of the bout, Pimblett revealed his game plan involves standing and trading with one of the most dangerous strikers in the division. Despite Gaethje's reputation for devastating power, "The Baddy" isn't planning to rely solely on his grappling credentials.

I'll keep it on the feet with him," Pimblett said. "There's the blueprint there to beat him. Max done it.

Pimblett pointed to his performance against Michael Chandler as evidence that his striking has been underestimated. The Liverpool native believes he can outwork Gaethje on the feet while implementing a strategic approach that leads to an early stoppage.

Everyone underestimates my strike and everyone thinks I'm just going to come in and I'm going to take him down," Pimblett explained. "I had an absolute war with Chandler and I pieced Chandler up. You'll see come January 24th when we have a perfect game plan and we finish him within three.

The 30-year-old also addressed concerns about Gaethje's ability to defend takedowns, suggesting his unorthodox style will pose problems regardless of where the fight takes place.

I don't wrestle like a normal person. I do everything differently. I'm not normal," Pimblett said. "He's not going to be able to get a sparring partner in what grapples like me or strikes like me because I'm a weirdo. I'm very awkward. You can't really get a sparring partner in to do me because I'm so awkward.

Despite the confidence, Pimblett remains a fan of Gaethje and expressed genuine respect for the former interim champion's legacy in the sport.