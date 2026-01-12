Paramount+ subscribers will see higher prices starting January 15, just nine days before UFC 324 marks the promotion's debut on the streaming platform.

The Essential ad-supported plan increases from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, while the Premium ad-free tier rises from $12.99 to $13.99 monthly. Annual subscriptions see steeper hikes, with Essential jumping from $59.99 to $89.99 per year and Premium increasing from $119.99 to $139.99 annually. Paramount is also retiring free trials effective with the price change.

The timing places the increase just ahead of UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett on January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event represents the first numbered UFC card under Paramount's seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with TKO and the first without a traditional pay-per-view paywall in the United States since UFC 267 in 2021.

UFC 324 and the Paramount+ Era

UFC 324 features Justin Gaethje facing Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight championship in the main event, with Kayla Harrison defending her bantamweight title against returning Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes in the co-main.

For UFC fans, the value proposition shifts significantly under the new model. All 13 annual numbered events plus 30 Fight Night cards are included with a standard Paramount+ subscription at no additional cost. Under the previous ESPN arrangement, individual PPV events cost approximately $80 each.