Paul Hughes Withdraws from PFL Belfast with Knee Injury: 'I Am Absolutely Crushed'

Paul Hughes recently withdrew from the PFL Belfast main event scheduled for April 16th after sustaining a knee injury in training. The fighter announced the setback on social media and will undergo surgery soon.

In a recent Instagram video post, Hughes revealed the unfortunate incident and said that his PFL comeback fight was called off due to a serious knee injury.

I’m out of PFL Belfast. Did everything I possibly could. Surgery next week to fix the issue. I’m sorry to all my supporters. I am absolutely crushed,” Hughes said.

“The card will go ahead featuring the best talent the island has to offer. Including my teammates and the future of Irish MMA.

“I will be back as soon as humanly possible. The obstacle is the way.