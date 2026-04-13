Paulo Costa Has 1 Fight Left on UFC Contract, Eyes Title Shot

Paulo Costa is down to one fight on his current UFC contract following his knockout victory at UFC 327, and he says a title shot at either middleweight or light heavyweight is now a realistic possibility.

Costa moved up to 205 pounds and handed the previously undefeated Azamat Murzakanov his first career loss with a third-round stoppage in Miami on April 4. The win extended his current streak to two consecutive victories and came against the number six-ranked light heavyweight in the division.

Speaking to Ag. Fight afterward, Costa was direct about where things stand contractually and what he is hoping comes next.

"I have one fight left on this contract. Let's see what's next. I think we're in a good position to fight for the belt, maybe," Costa said.

The UFC has already opened conversations about extending his deal, but Costa indicated he wants to see how the final fight plays out before committing. "The UFC already wanted to renew the contract. We're seeing if we do one more and then sit down to negotiate."

He was careful to frame the situation as gratitude rather than leverage. "I'm very grateful to the UFC. But it's my life, right?"

The championship picture at both weight classes offers Costa potential routes. At light heavyweight, Carlos Ulberg claimed the title at UFC 327 by knocking out Jiri Prochazka, though Ulberg's status is uncertain after appearing to suffer a significant knee injury during the fight.

At middleweight, Costa has a well-established rivalry with current champion Khamzat Chimaev, who defends his belt against Sean Strickland on May 16. Chimaev has also expressed interest in eventually moving up to light heavyweight, which could open further possibilities depending on how the division reshapes itself over the coming months.