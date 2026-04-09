22-Fight UFC Veteran Pushes For Release After Rough Stretch, Plans Next Move Outside Octagon - 'It’s Time To Take A New Direction'

Pedro Munhoz is preparing to close the longest chapter of his career, as the veteran bantamweight has officially requested his release from the UFC after more than a decade with the promotion.
"The Young Punisher", who joined the roster in 2014, confirmed the decision through a social media statement, signaling his intention to explore opportunities outside the Octagon while continuing to compete.
Since 2014, I’ve been part of the UFC, building my name, proving myself, and showing what I’m capable of inside that Octagon,” Munhoz wrote on Instagram. “After 32 fights, I can proudly say I’ve never been submitted or knocked out. I’ve always stepped in there with heart, discipline, and respect for the game.