Petr Yan Agrees To 10-Year-Old Son’s Special Request Ahead Of Massive UFC 333 Showdown

Petr Yan is giving his next UFC title defense a personal touch by bringing his 10-year-old son into his corner for one of the biggest fights of his career.

The reigning bantamweight champion will face Merab Dvalishvili in their highly anticipated trilogy bout at UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24, in Abu Dhabi.

“No Mercy” revealed that his oldest son, Daniil, asked to join his corner at UFC 333, and the Russian fighter was more than happy to make it happen.

Petr Yan Reveals Why His Son Will Be In His Corner At UFC 333

Yan discussed the decision during a recent interview with UFC Eurasia (via Gorilla Fighting), explaining that the idea came directly from his son. Rather than turning him down, the 33-year-old Russian welcomed the opportunity for the 10-year-old to experience fight night from such a close perspective.

He wanted to do it. Who am I to say no? The kid is growing up and plays sports. I think it’ll be good energy for him,” Yan said.

“No Mercy” enters the contest looking to extend his winning streak and defend the championship he reclaimed from Dvalishvili at UFC 323 last December. He delivered a dominant decision victory in that rematch, avenging his earlier defeat to the Georgian fighter. “The Machine” had beaten Yan by unanimous decision in March 2023.

Yan holds a professional record of 20-5, including 12 victories in the UFC. He has won four consecutive fights, with his latest loss coming against Dvalishvili in their first encounter.

Having family members in a fighter’s corner can add an emotional dimension to competition, although Yan will still need to remain focused on the task ahead. His upcoming opponent is one of the most relentless pressure fighters in the division, making the championship rematch a demanding test.

Yan and his wife, Julia, welcomed Daniil in 2016. Their second son, Konstantin, was born in 2020, expanding the family to four.