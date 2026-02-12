The Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues to build its Women's Flyweight Division, recently adding former LFA champ Cheyanne Bowers to the roster.

“The Boss” is riding a two-fight winning streak, with both victories coming by first-round submission last year. The 31-year-old American last tasted defeat in January 2025, when she suffered a split decision loss to Shannon Clark at LFA 200.

The PFL announced the signing on its website recently. The addition of Bowers aims to bolster the women's talent pool.

What Is Cheyanne Bowers’ Pro Record Coming Into PFL?

Cheyanne Bowers carries a 7-2 professional record, with five of those victories coming by submission since turning pro in October 2022.

“The Boss” is set to enter a competitive PFL women’s flyweight division that features notable names such as Dakota Ditcheva, Taila Santos, and Liz Carmouche. Details regarding her promotional debut, including the date and opponent, are expected to be announced in the near future.