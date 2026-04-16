PFL Belfast Results: Kelly vs Wilson Live Updates & Highlights

PFL Belfast results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The main event will feature a lightweight bout between Darragh Kelly and Jay Jay Wilson. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!
Darragh Kelly vs. Jay Jay Wilson - Lightweight Main Event
Kelly has spent most of his professional career thus far with Bellator and the PFL, entering tonight's bout with a 9-0 record. He last fought in September, scoring a first-round submission of Bakhtiyar Abdulaev.
Kelly enters this fight as a substitute for Paul Hughes, who was injured and forced to withdraw from this bout.
Wilson fought exclusively with Bellator during his pro career until the promotion was acquired and folded by the PFL. The 11-2 fighter enters this fight off a decision loss to Archie Colgan at the PFL Champions Series card this past October.
The co-main event will see Rhys McKee take on Alex Lohore.
This is McKee's first fight since departing the UFC. He has lost three of his last four, most recently losing to Axel Sola at UFC Paris in September.
The 26-11 Lohore makes his PFL debut tonight. A veteran of Cage Warriors, OKTAGON MMA, and Brave CF, Lohore's last MMA fight came 11 months ago, scoring a late finish of Mansur Abdurzakov in Brave. Lohore also fought in Karate Comat in March, losing to Ilyas Khamzin in a middleweight title fight.
If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from PFL Belfast!