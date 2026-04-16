PFL Belfast Results: Kelly vs Wilson Live Updates & Highlights

PFL Belfast results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The main event will feature a lightweight bout between Darragh Kelly and Jay Jay Wilson. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Darragh Kelly vs. Jay Jay Wilson - Lightweight Main Event

Kelly has spent most of his professional career thus far with Bellator and the PFL, entering tonight's bout with a 9-0 record. He last fought in September, scoring a first-round submission of Bakhtiyar Abdulaev.

Kelly enters this fight as a substitute for Paul Hughes, who was injured and forced to withdraw from this bout.

Wilson fought exclusively with Bellator during his pro career until the promotion was acquired and folded by the PFL. The 11-2 fighter enters this fight off a decision loss to Archie Colgan at the PFL Champions Series card this past October.

The co-main event will see Rhys McKee take on Alex Lohore.

This is McKee's first fight since departing the UFC. He has lost three of his last four, most recently losing to Axel Sola at UFC Paris in September.

The 26-11 Lohore makes his PFL debut tonight. A veteran of Cage Warriors, OKTAGON MMA, and Brave CF, Lohore's last MMA fight came 11 months ago, scoring a late finish of Mansur Abdurzakov in Brave. Lohore also fought in Karate Comat in March, losing to Ilyas Khamzin in a middleweight title fight.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from PFL Belfast!

How to Watch PFL Belfast

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland Streaming: ESPN Unlimited (full card), ESPN2 (main card), ESPN+ (prelims)

ESPN Unlimited (full card), ESPN2 (main card), ESPN+ (prelims) Prelims: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT Main Card: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

PFL Belfast Quick Results

Main Event: Darragh Kelly vs. Jay Jay Wilson --

Co-Main Event: Rhys McKee vs. Alex Lohore --

Tyson Pedro vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov --

PFL Belfast Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2:30 PM ET)

Women's Flyweight: Chelsea Hackett vs. Andrea Vazquez

Result: Chelsea Hackett def. Andrea Vazquez via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Bantamweight: Eoghan Masoliver vs. Shane Mullen

Result: Eoghan Masoliver def. Shane Mullen via submission (rear-naked choke) (Rd. 1, 1:55)

Bantamweight: Sean Gauci vs. Liam Gittins

Result: Sean Gauci def. Liam Gittins via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Welterweight: David Martinez vs. Giannis Bachar

Result: David Martinez def. Giannis Bachar via submission (rear-naked choke) (Rd. 2, 0:53)

Catchweight (165 lbs.): Pedro Carvalho vs. Sergio Cossio

Result: Pedro Carvalho def. Sergio Cossio via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Bantamweight: Ciaran Clarke vs. Dean Garnett

Result: Dean Garnett def. Ciaran Clarke via KO (Rd. 1, 1:52)

Welterweight: Omran Chaaban vs. Chequina Noso Pedro

Result: Omran Chaaban def. Chequina Noso Pedro via TKO (Rd. 2, 4:16)

Bantamweight: Caolan Loughran vs. Alan Philpott

Result: Caolan Loughran def. Alan Philpott via submission (face crank) (Rd. 1, 1:11)

Welterweight: Chris Mixan vs. Eoin Sheridan

Result: Eoin Sheridan def. Chris Mixan via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Main Card (ESPN2, 7 PM ET)

Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov

Result: Dovlet Yagshimuradov def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Welterweight: Rhys McKee vs. Alex Lohore

Result: Rhys McKee def. Alex Lohore via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Lightweight: Darragh Kelly vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Result: Jay Jay Wilson def. Darragh Kelly via KO (Rd. 1, 0:37)