PFL Chicago Loses Co-Main Event Minutes Before Start Time

PFL Chicago's planned co-main event bout between Jordan Newman and Josh Silveira will not take place as scheduled.

The promotion announced the news in an update minutes before the PFL Chicago preliminary card began. According to the PFL, Newman made the last-minute withdrawal.

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It is currently unknown what prompted Newman's withdrawal.

Due to the last-minute nature of the circumstance, no replacement opponent has been named for Silveira. It is unknown if the promotion will attempt to re-book Newman vs. Silveira for a future PFL card.

The bantamweight bout between former interim Bellator champion Raufeon Stots and Renat Khavalov will now serve as the evening's co-main event.

Additionally, the bout between Viviane Araujo and Shanna Young has been promoted from the prelims to the main card. The main card will go on with four fights.

The main event of PFL Chicago sees former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis face the unbeaten Mitch McKee.