With a new focus of delivering the best fights possible and a new vision under new PFL CEO John Martin, the PFL kicks off its 2026 campaign with a pair of title fights topping PFL Dubai on February 7, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Nurmagomedov vs Davis: Lightweight Title Fight

The PFL lightweight championship will be on the line in the main event, as Usman Nurmagomedov defends his title against Alfie Davis.

Nurmagomedov officially became the inaugural PFL lightweight champion at PFL Champions Series 3 in October, winning his rematch with Paul Hughes. Nurmagomedov was the Bellator lightweight champion when the promotion was purchased by the PFL in late 2023. He defeated Patricky Pitbull for the Bellator title at Bellator 288 and retained the gold against Benson Henderson, Brent Primus, Alexander Shabliy and Hughes.

Davis, a Bellator veteran himself, earned this title shot by winning the Lightweight World Tournament last year. Davis scored a first-round finish of Clay Collard in the opening round, defeated Primus by decision in the semi-finals, and took a decision over Gadzhi Rabadanov in the final.

The PFL welterweight champion will be determined in the co-main event, as Ramazan Kuramagomedov faces Shamil Musaev.

Kuramagomedov is 13-0 with worldly MMA experience that includes fights in the PFL, Bellator, Eagle FC, and ACB, as well as an appearance on Dana White's Contender Series. After finishes over Jaleel Willis and Randall Wallace in his first two Bellator appearances, Kuramagomedov defeated Jason Jackson in Dublin in June 2024 to win the Bellator welterweight championship.

Musaev, unbeaten himself at 18-0-1, ran through the competition to win the 2024 PFL welterweight tournament. Musaev's path to that victory included wins over Logan Storley, Murad Ramazanov (twice), and Magomed Umalatov.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from PFL Dubai!

How to Watch PFL Dubai

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Streaming: ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited Prelims: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

9 AM ET / 6 AM PT Main Card: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

PFL Dubai Quick Results

Main Event: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alfie Davis — Nurmagomedov def. Davis via submission (arm-triangle choke) (Rd. 3, 4:41)

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alfie Davis — Nurmagomedov def. Davis via submission (arm-triangle choke) (Rd. 3, 4:41) Co-Main Event: Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Shamil Musaev — Kuramagomedov def. Musaev via unanimous decision (48-46 x3)

Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Shamil Musaev — Kuramagomedov def. Musaev via unanimous decision (48-46 x3) Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Kendly St. Louis — Abdouraguimov def. St. Louis via split decision (30-27 x2, 28-29)

Jesus Pinedo vs. Salamat Isbulaev — Isbulaev def. Pinedo via submission (elbows) (Rd. 1, 4:57)

Pouya Rahmani vs. Karl Williams — Rahmani def. Williams via submission (arm-triangle choke) (Rd. 2, 3:41)

PFL Dubai Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (ESPN Unlimited, 9 AM ET)

Middleweight: Heider Khan vs. Jhony Gregory

Result: Jhony Gregory def. Heider Khan via submission (guillotine choke) (Rd. 1, 1:18)

Light Heavyweight: Khabib Nabiev vs. Ahmed Sami

Result: Khabib Nabiev def. Ahmed Sami via TKO (Rd. 2, 2:26)

Light Heavyweight: Rob Wilkinson vs. Luke Trainer

Result: Luke Trainer def. Rob Wilkinson via submission (guillotine choke) (Rd. 1, 3:48)

Women's Flyweight: Denise Kielholtz vs. Antonia Silvaneide

Result: Denise Kielholtz def. Antonia Silvaneide via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Lightweight: Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Amin Ayoub

Result: Makkasharip Zaynukov def. Amin Ayoub via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Renat Khavalov vs. Edgars Skrivers

Result: Renat Khavalov def. Edgars Skrivers via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Bantamweight: Taylor Lapilus vs. Kasum Kasumov

Result: Taylor Lapilus def. Kasum Kasumov via TKO (Rd. 3, 0:47)

Lightweight: Amru Magomedov vs. Kolton Englund

Result: Amru Magomedov def. Kolton Englund via TKO (Rd. 1, 0:37)



Main Card (ESPN Unlimited, 12 PM ET)

Heavyweight: Pouya Rahmani vs. Karl Williams

Result: Pouya Rahmani def. Karl Williams via submission (arm-triangle choke) (Rd. 2, 3:41)

Featherweight: Jesus Pinedo vs. Salamat Isbulaev

Result: Salamat Isbulaev def. Jesus Pinedo via submission (elbows) (Rd. 1, 4:57)

Welterweight: Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Kendly St. Louis

Result: Abdoul Abdouraguimov def. Kendly St. Louis via split decision (30-27 x2, 28-29)

PFL Welterweight Championship: Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Shamil Musaev

Result: Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. Shamil Musaev via unanimous decision (48-46 x3)

PFL Lightweight Championship: Usman Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Alfie Davis

Result: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Alfie Davis via submission (arm-triangle choke) (Rd. 3, 4:41)