The PFL's 2025 campaign is nearing its end, and two world champions and two PFL Europe tournament champions will be crowned on Saturday, December 13, with PFL Lyon in France. MMA News has you covered with all the action!

PFL Europe was the initial expansion effort of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), an effort that has since grown out to MENA in 2024. PFL Africa started up earlier this year, and PFL Pacific will be on the way.

With PFL looking to simplify its championship picture under the direction of new CEO John Martin, however, PFL Lyon will not only bring the conclusion to the PFL Europe season, but it will also bring us two PFL world champions.

The main event will see former Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov face 2023 PFL heavyweight season champion Renan Ferreira for the heavyweight world championship.

Since vacating the Bellator light heavyweight title to move up in weight, Nemkov has scored submissions of Bruno Cappelozza and Tim Johnson with the PFL earlier this year. Ferreira finished Ryan Bader in a PFL vs. Bellator heavyweight champions showdown before getting knocked out in seconds by Francis Ngannou at Battle of the Giants last year.

The PFL women's featherweight champion will also be decided as the legendary Cris Cyborg faces Sara Collins. Cyborg has lost just twice in the sport and has racked up championships everywhere she has gone, including her PFL Super Fights title win over Larissa Pacheco. Collins is 6-0 in MMA, submitting Leah McCourt in her last fight one year ago.

The 2025 PFL Europe tournament champions will also be crowned earlier in the card, as Connor Hughes faces Alex Chizov at lightweight and Baris Adiguzel takes on Dean Garnett at bantamweight.

The event was broadcasted on DAZN in most countries, as well as via ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. If you missed any of the action, MMA News has you covered below with the full results and all the highlights below.

PFL Lyon Results & Highlights

Heavyweight World Championship: Vadim Nemkov def. Renan Ferreira via submission (arm-triangle choke) (R1, 4:00)

Womens' Featherweight World Championship.: Cris Cyborg def. Sara Collins via submission (rear-naked choke) (R3, 2:55)

Welterweight Showcase.: Patrick Habirora def. Kevin Jousset via KO (R1, 2:42)

Bantamweight Showcase.: Taylor Lapilus def. Liam Gittins via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

PFL Europe Bantamweight Tournament Championship.: Baris Adiguzel def. Dean Garnett via TKO (R1, 0:44)

Light Heavyweight Showcase.: Boris Atangana def. Guilherme Soares via submission (rear-naked choke) (R2, 2:35)

PFL Europe Lightweight Tournament Championship.: Alex Chizov def. Connor Hughes via KO (R3, 0:50)

Bantamweight Showcase.: Gustavo Oliveira def. Movsar Ibragimov via KO (R2, 0:34)

Women's Flyweight Showcase.: Sabrinna de Sousa def. Paulina Wisniewska via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight Showcase.: Rayan Balbali def. Levi Batchelor via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Rayan Balbali vs. Levi Batchelor

Paulina Wisniewska vs. Sabrinna de Sousa

Gustavo Oliveira vs. Movsar Ibragimov

Connor Hughes vs. Alex Chizov

Boris Atangana vs. Guilherme Soares

Baris Adiguzel vs. Dean Garnett

Taylor Lapilus vs. Liam Gittins

Patrick Habirora vs. Kevin Jousset

Cris Cyborg vs. Sara Collins

Vadim Nemkov vs. Renan Ferreira