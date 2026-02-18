The main event features a Middleweight (185 lbs) clash between #1 seed Ante Eblen and #9 seed AC Battle. Both fighters are American, making it an all-USA showdown at the top of the card.
Also on the main card, #5 Chris Rosta takes on #3 Farrukh Kasanganay in another Middleweight bout. In the Women's Flyweight division, #10 Bianca Basilio Da Silva of Brazil faces off against #5 seed Randi Inaba.
The Featherweight division sees #9 Tyler Pergande square off against Jesus Arce, and the card closes with a Bantamweight bout between #9 Yusuf Dayron of Cuba and Clay Thrall.
PFL Pittsburgh: Early Card Preview
The early card opens with a Bantamweight matchup between Lance Meredith and England's Declan Cartwright. In Lightweight action, #7 Lucas Schulte meets #9 Mateusz Kaszuba of Poland, followed by Earl Watley vs. Cameron Bush.
The Welterweight division is represented by Pedro Rodriguez of Cuba taking on #7 seed Ryusei Kikuiri of Japan. The Women's Flyweight division sees Ekaterina Postarnakova battle Larissa Dana of Brazil.
Rounding out the preliminary card, Cody Fremd faces Fares Al-Selawe at Middleweight, and Jimmy Goss meets Renan Dupras of Canada in a Featherweight bout.
The main event features a Middleweight (185 lbs) clash between #1 seed Ante Eblen and #9 seed AC Battle. Both fighters are American, making it an all-USA showdown at the top of the card.
Also on the main card, #5 Chris Rosta takes on #3 Farrukh Kasanganay in another Middleweight bout. In the Women's Flyweight division, #10 Bianca Basilio Da Silva of Brazil faces off against #5 seed Randi Inaba.
The Featherweight division sees #9 Tyler Pergande square off against Jesus Arce, and the card closes with a Bantamweight bout between #9 Yusuf Dayron of Cuba and Clay Thrall.
PFL Pittsburgh: Early Card Preview
The early card opens with a Bantamweight matchup between Lance Meredith and England's Declan Cartwright. In Lightweight action, #7 Lucas Schulte meets #9 Mateusz Kaszuba of Poland, followed by Earl Watley vs. Cameron Bush.
The Welterweight division is represented by Pedro Rodriguez of Cuba taking on #7 seed Ryusei Kikuiri of Japan. The Women's Flyweight division sees Ekaterina Postarnakova battle Larissa Dana of Brazil.
Rounding out the preliminary card, Cody Fremd faces Fares Al-Selawe at Middleweight, and Jimmy Goss meets Renan Dupras of Canada in a Featherweight bout.