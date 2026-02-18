PFL Pittsburgh is set for Saturday, March 28, 2026 at UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the full fight card is officially set.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 starting at 10 p.m. ET, while the early card streams on the ESPN App beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Full PFL Pittsburgh Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN2, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: #1 Ante Eblen vs. #9 AC Battle

Middleweight: #5 Chris Rosta vs. #3 Farrukh Kasanganay

Women's Flyweight: #10 Bianca Basilio Da Silva vs. #5 Randi Inaba

Featherweight: #9 Tyler Pergande vs. Jesus Arce

Bantamweight: #9 Yusuf Dayron vs. Clay Thrall

Early Card (ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Lance Meredith vs. Declan Cartwright

Lightweight: #7 Lucas Schulte vs. #9 Mateusz Kaszuba

Lightweight: Earl Watley vs. Cameron Bush

Welterweight: Pedro Rodriguez vs. #7 Ryusei Kikuiri

Women's Flyweight: Ekaterina Postarnakova vs. Larissa Dana

Middleweight: Cody Fremd vs. Fares Al-Selawe

Featherweight: Jimmy Goss vs. Renan Dupras

Tickets for PFL Pittsburgh are available now at pfl.info/pittsburgh.

PFL Pittsburgh: Main Card Preview

The main event features a Middleweight (185 lbs) clash between #1 seed Ante Eblen and #9 seed AC Battle. Both fighters are American, making it an all-USA showdown at the top of the card.

Also on the main card, #5 Chris Rosta takes on #3 Farrukh Kasanganay in another Middleweight bout. In the Women's Flyweight division, #10 Bianca Basilio Da Silva of Brazil faces off against #5 seed Randi Inaba.

The Featherweight division sees #9 Tyler Pergande square off against Jesus Arce, and the card closes with a Bantamweight bout between #9 Yusuf Dayron of Cuba and Clay Thrall.

PFL Pittsburgh: Early Card Preview

The early card opens with a Bantamweight matchup between Lance Meredith and England's Declan Cartwright. In Lightweight action, #7 Lucas Schulte meets #9 Mateusz Kaszuba of Poland, followed by Earl Watley vs. Cameron Bush.

The Welterweight division is represented by Pedro Rodriguez of Cuba taking on #7 seed Ryusei Kikuiri of Japan. The Women's Flyweight division sees Ekaterina Postarnakova battle Larissa Dana of Brazil.

Rounding out the preliminary card, Cody Fremd faces Fares Al-Selawe at Middleweight, and Jimmy Goss meets Renan Dupras of Canada in a Featherweight bout.